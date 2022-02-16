WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some quick action by a car dealership owner and the Wichita Police Department landed two men in jail early Wednesday morning. The WPD said officers caught the two in the act of stealing catalytic converters.

Around 4 a.m., the owner of a dealership in the 3900 block of S. Broadway reported seeing movement in the back lot of the business. He said it appeared two men were cutting catalytic converters off several vehicles.

William Preston (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Roberts (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police officers arrived and said the men were still committing the crime. They arrested 45-year-old William Preston of Wichita and 44-year-old Justin Roberts of Pratt on suspicion of criminal damage to property. Police say the tools used had also been stolen in a previous case.

In addition to the criminal damage, police also booked Roberts on suspicion of a state parole violation.

Police say they continue to address recent trends in catalytic converter thefts. If you see a catalytic converter theft in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding previous thefts, report it to WPD Investigators by calling 316-268-4407. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. Anonymous tips sent to Crime Stoppers are eligible for cash rewards if the tips lead to arrests of persons involved in the theft of catalytic converters.