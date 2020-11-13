WPD: Champs Sports employee provides crucial input in arrest of Stryker complex shooter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released an affidavit Thursday with information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas on suspicion of murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor warrant.

In a sworn affidavit, Detective Jeffrey McVay with WPD attested that a 24-year-old employee with Champs Sports contacted them with information regarding a news release involving the suspect in a bright yellow jumpsuit. The employee said the bright yellow jumpsuit was athletic apparel sold exclusively at Champs Sports.

The employee added that an exception was made by selling this particular jumpsuit to a black male who was a frequent shopper on Oct. 21 — even though that style was scheduled to be released on Oct. 22. The employee told WPD that he didn’t know the name of the black male, but knew him through Facebook where he used a vanity name of ‘Kansas Kash.’

That input from the employee with Champs Sports, combined with other surveillance video, and detective work — and with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Hall was arrested without incident last Tuesday during a stop at Main and Kellogg. He was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita.

Nolen was killed on Oct. 21 when officers responded to an unknown call that evening at the Stryker Sports Complex, located at 2999 N. Greenwich. Upon officers arriving, they heard multiple gunshots, and while on the scene, Nolen arrived at an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed Nolen was at the complex when an argument broke out between him and Hall on the west side of the stadium bleachers. During the argument, Hall pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking Nolen. Nolen was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Police said the incident was not random, and Hall and Nolen were known to each other. The fight was not related to games being played or officiated.

Image courtesy of WPD

