WPD continue search for hit-and-run vehicle and driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are still requesting help from the public to locate a vehicle of interest involved in a hit-and-run accident in Wichita.

One person was in critical but stable condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday. The victim remains hospitalized.

Sedgwick County EMS says they received an unidentified call at around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the intersection of Hydraulic and Indianapolis they found a 34-year-old man lying in the roadway.

Have you seen this vehicle? The WPD is requesting information regarding the pictured vehicle of interest regarding a hit and run accident on Thursday.

A witness told police the man was crossing in the intersection when he was struck by a pickup truck that was turning west onto Indianapolis from driving north on Hydraulic.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the collision and left the scene. The driver and the truck have not been found.

Police say the truck was described as being light in color, a late 90s or early 2000s regular-cab pickup.

The WPD is requesting information regarding the pictured vehicle of interest regarding a hit and run accident on Thursday. If you have any information about this truck or any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. https://t.co/USHubxR5Es pic.twitter.com/rtGZDsE5zo — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 7, 2019

Police are searching for more witnesses and possible surveillance video to identify the truck.

If you have any information that could help police find the driver, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

