WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said one of its detectives stopped about 7,000 fentanyl pills from getting to their final destination.

The WPD said the detective was conducting drug interdiction activities as part of an assignment with a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

The detective stopped a Cadillac Escalade that was exiting the Kansas Turnpike onto 47th Street South in south Wichita on Mar. 28.

Two men and a 12-year-old boy were in the SUV. The WPD said the detective suspected possible drug trafficking and searched for drugs. Police say it resulted in the seizure of approximately 7,000 fentanyl pills. A spokesperson said the pills are believed to have come from Mexico and were headed for Missouri.

Huber Arzate (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Victor Nunez (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The WPD said it booked Victor Nunez, 35, and Huber Arzate, 35, into jail on suspicion of drug possession and distribution. Both men are from Youngtown, Arizona. Arzate remains in jail on hold for the DEA.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was taken into protective custody.