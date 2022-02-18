WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman is in jail after police say she was involved in a domestic violence case and then almost ran over police officers who were sent to the scene.

Elizabeth Woolf (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested 23-year-old Elizabeth Woolf late Thursday night after investigating a disturbance in the 2200 block of S. Oliver. The Wichita Police Department said when officers got to the scene around 7:30 p.m., Woolf was in a vehicle and began to back toward officers, causing them to believe they would be struck.

Officers say that she accelerated as they moved out of the way and kept going despite officers yelling at her to stop.

Police investigating the original domestic violence report say a 19-year-old victim had been battered, and some of the victim’s property had been damaged.

Other police officers found and arrested Woolf at Central and Oliver. They say she began to get agitated, and as they tried to calm the situation down, she kicked them.

Woolf was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

One count of aggravated assault

One count of domestic battery

One count of criminal restraint

Three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer

Three counts of criminal damage to property

And a traffic charge

Police say they will present the case to the district attorney’s office. At last check, Woolf was still in jail with bond set at $50,000.