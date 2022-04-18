WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said the person killed in a shooting early Saturday morning was 31-year-old Javari Jones of Wichita.

Police say Jones went to a home in the 3800 block of E. Roseberry Street in southeast Wichita before 5 a.m.

They say he entered the home and confronted a 40-year-old man about a female relationship. WPD investigators say the two men got into a disturbance and that Jones fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the 40-year-old man in the upper chest.

Police say the 40-year-old man fired several shots from a handgun, striking Jones in the lower torso.

When officers arrived, they found Jones in front of the home. He had multiple gunshot wounds. EMS took him to a hospital, where he died.

The 40-year-old man drove himself to a hospital. Police say he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating. When they finish, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.