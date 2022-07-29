WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend in the death of a baby.

The WPD said that the infant, 1-year-old Lasiah Williams, was with his father, Kentrell Willingham and the father’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, for a few days. Another of the baby’s relatives met with Willingham Thursday in the 1600 block of S. Oliver to exchange custody.

  • Kentrell Willingham (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Xjohnna Hannah (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say the family member left with the child but a short time later realized the baby was unresponsive. The family member took Lasiah Williams to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police were notified around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. They went to the hospital and were told that a family member and guardian of the baby brought him in unresponsive.

Police investigated and arrested Willingham and Hannah on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated endangerment of a child.

After the investigation is complete, the WPD plans to present it to the district attorney’s office.