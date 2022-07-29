WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend in the death of a baby.

The WPD said that the infant, 1-year-old Lasiah Williams, was with his father, Kentrell Willingham and the father’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, for a few days. Another of the baby’s relatives met with Willingham Thursday in the 1600 block of S. Oliver to exchange custody.

Kentrell Willingham (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Xjohnna Hannah (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say the family member left with the child but a short time later realized the baby was unresponsive. The family member took Lasiah Williams to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police were notified around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. They went to the hospital and were told that a family member and guardian of the baby brought him in unresponsive.

Police investigated and arrested Willingham and Hannah on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated endangerment of a child.

After the investigation is complete, the WPD plans to present it to the district attorney’s office.