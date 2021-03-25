WPD: Fleeing suspect crashes into officer’s car, sending it into a house

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita police car crashed into a home in south Wichita early this morning. The people in the home were not hurt, but the officer had to be treated for injuries.

The police department says it all started when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle near 31st Street South and Broadway around 2 a.m. They say the driver refused to stop.

As the chase got to the intersection of Washington and Kinkaid, police say the suspect turned, hit a patrol car, and caused the patrol car to drive into a home on Kinkaid.

Police say they caught the suspect running from the scene. They say the suspect had minor injuries from the wreck and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is some of the damage caused when a police car crashed into a home in south Wichita, March 25, 2021. (KSN photo)

The officer was treated and released from a hospital.

The owner of the home says his son’s bed used to be next to the wall that was hit, but he rearranged the furniture a couple of weeks ago. Because of that, his son was in the room but was not hit.

The homeowner says he is really glad his whole family is safe. He is working with his insurance company to see how the damages will be handled.