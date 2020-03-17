WPD: Fleeing woman hits officer with car, shots fired, no injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita police officers who were looking for a stolen car Monday night got into a close call with one of the suspects.

The officers went to a home in the 1200 block of West 2nd Street to look for a stolen vehicle.

The officers say they found a woman backing the stolen car into a driveway and an 18-year-old man causing a verbal disturbance in the front of the residence.

One officer went to the man. The other officer went to the woman in the car.

Police say the woman put the car in drive and hit the officer. The officer landed on the hood of the car before sliding off.

The other officer on the scene, fearing the officer was being dragged and injured, fired three shots. No one was injured and the woman drove away.

Police arrested the 18-year-old man.

Later, a police officer found the stolen vehicle abandoned at a business in the 9400 block of East Corporate Hills Drive.

The WPD says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation to avoid conflicts of interest.

