WPD investigate criminal homicide, self-inflicted shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a criminal homicide that fatality injured a 42-year-old Wichita woman.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of West 25th Street South. Upon arrival officers located a deceased 42-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound.

A 44-year-old male was also located on the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

There was a reported argument between the victim and her husband and during the incident, the husband pulled a handgun and shot the victim and then himself.

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released. The investigation is still active.

