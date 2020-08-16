WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a criminal homicide that fatality injured a 42-year-old Wichita woman.
At approximately 11:00 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of West 25th Street South. Upon arrival officers located a deceased 42-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound.
A 44-year-old male was also located on the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.
There was a reported argument between the victim and her husband and during the incident, the husband pulled a handgun and shot the victim and then himself.
The names of the man and woman have not yet been released. The investigation is still active.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kepler homers, Dobnak keeps rolling; Twins beat Royals 4-2
- WPD investigate criminal homicide, self-inflicted shooting
- Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement
- Taylor’s Forecast: Not as humid for some then storms out west later today
- Child seriously hurt in shooting, WPD investigating