Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed and killed over the weekend.

At approximately 1:20 a.m Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of South Washington. The victim was found with multiple stab wounds. Police tried to save the man, but he died from his injuries.

Police learned the victim was visiting the home when some kind of fight occurred with a 34-year-old suspect. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and fled.

If you have any information, call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.