WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.

A news release from Wichita police says the shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an unknown call for EMS in the 8400 block of E. Harry St.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.