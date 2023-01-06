WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a Wichita man who was found inside a home with gunshot wounds.

A news release from the WPD says at approximately 4:28 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a call to assist the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) in the 5200 block of W 8th St N.

Crews responded to the scene after a man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a residence at that location.

Fire crews located 44-year-old Ricky Beans dead inside the house.

WPD investigated and found Beans had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers learned Beans was at the house with others attending a gathering when an altercation occurred, which led to Beans being shot.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about the incident, you are encouraged to call investigators at 316-268-4407. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

