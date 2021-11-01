Update: Man dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in north Wichita Monday.

According to Captain Jeff Weible, Wichita police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 10th Street around 5:25 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found a person with a gun. It was later determined they were not involved in the shooting.

Capt. Weible says officers then went into the apartment and found a 20-year-old man that had a gunshot wound and was not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

While Wichita police were working the scene at the apartment, a walk-in shooting victim showed up at a local hospital. They are in critical but stable condition.

The person who dropped off the shooting victim left the scene of the hospital but was later detained, according to Capt. Weible. Police say they believe the driver was involved in the scene of the shooting.

Capt. Weible says this was not a random incident.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.