WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Detectives with the Wichita Police Department are asking the public’s help in finding two people suspected of being involved in a bank robbery in west Wichita.

A Facebook post from WPD says the alleged robbery occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the Credit Union of America in the 200 block of S. Ridge Rd.

If you have any information on this crime, WPD asks you to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.