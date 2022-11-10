WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating an incident where a gun was discharged in the pediatric unit at Ascension Via Christi on Monday.

WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.

According to a news release from WPD, around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers were dispatched to a vandalism report at 929 N. St. Francis St.

When they arrived, they learned a single gunshot had been fired inside the secured pediatric unit.

WPD says an investigation revealed a child was brought to the hospital by a female caretaker. The mother of the child arrived, and while she was out of the room, the caretaker and two other women were in the room.

A gunshot was heard, and the women left the hospital. No one was injured. WPD believes it to be a negligent discharge.

“We are currently assessing whether additional security measures are needed throughout our hospitals and clinics as the safety of our patients, staff and visitors is our top priority,” Ascension Via Christi St. Francis President Joy Scott said.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to call investigators at 316-268-4407.