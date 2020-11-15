WPD makes arrest in Saturday night stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department(WPD) arrested 22-year-old Juan Daniel Cisneros in connection to a Saturday night stabbing.

LT. Chris Marceau with the WPD said officers responded to a stabbing call just a little after 8 p.m.

He said the investigation revealed that an argument broke out between Cisneros and a male victim in his teens inside a home in the 1600 block of South Old Manor. Marceau said that during their argument Cisneros struck the victim in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was also struck in the hand while trying to intervene. She received minor injuries.

Cisneros was arrested and was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail that night.

According to WPD, this was not a random incident and believe alcohol was a factor.

Sedgwick County Jail records indicate that Cisneros was booked on suspicion of violating probation, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal use of a weapon, possession of marijuana, disorderly contact, failure to comply, and other charges.