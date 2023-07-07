WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at a Wichita club that left nine people shot and two injured.

A news release from WPD says the suspect, a 19-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police had previously made an arrest in the case, but he was released after the Sedgwick County District Attorney said he would not be charged because he appeared “to have fired a weapon in response to shots fired by two different gunmen within the bar.”

Police say officers in Old Town heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. on July 2, then saw people running out of City Nightz.

As a result of the shooting, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said he was going to suspend the entertainment license for City Nightz.

Sullivan said the club claimed it was using wands to detect if customers were trying to get in with weapons, but he says they did not wand rapper Mozzy or Mozzy’s entourage. Mozzy had performed at a different Wichita venue that night before going to City Nightz.

During a news briefing just before 4 a.m. Sunday, WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot, and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled. That number increased to nine shooting victims who went to the hospital later on.

Wichita police said this is the 12th incident at City Nightz this year.

KSN News does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.