WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While arresting three Wichitans on suspicion of drug and theft crimes, officers found illegal gambling machines inside a smoke shop.

According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a larceny report that occurred in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg Ave. Officers learned three men had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise and fled in a gold SUV.

Investigators located the SUV in the 1600 block of S. Ida St. and found the suspects, 30-year-old Dominique Mackabee, 29-year-old Medwin Vializ-Alvarez, and 20-year-old Jarrod Forman, leaving the vehicle.

The release says officers followed the suspects into a smoke shop in the 900 block of E. Harry St., where they were arrested. Police say two of the suspects still had items from the store, and one was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

While inside the smoke shop, officers found four illegal gambling machines. The machines, along with evidence associated with them, were seized by the WPD Vice section.

The suspects were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. An investigation is ongoing.