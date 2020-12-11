WPD: Man arrested after threatening family with a gun and knife

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a 29-year-old man has been arrested for using a handgun and a knife to threaten his family and a woman.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They were sent to check a domestic violence case at a home in the area of 13th West and Maize Road.

According to police, family members outside the residence told them the man threatened them and was holding a woman in his bedroom against her will.

Police say he also reportedly threatened to shoot officers.

The WPD says its crisis negotiators and mental health advisor helped to resolve the situation peacefully after approximately four hours.

Police arrested Courtland Gire when he came out of the home. Officers booked him on two counts of aggravated assault domestic violence, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated weapons violation.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

