WPD: Man found with stolen truck, car, gun, and license plate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say they found more than they expected as they searched for a stolen pickup Thursday afternoon.

Officers were following up on a stolen 2020 Ford Raptor. They say their investigation took them to Wichita Collision and Dent Center, in the 400 block of South Washington.

Jonathan Halstead (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

While they were there, they talked with Jonathan Halstead who they later arrested.

The officers say they got a search warrant and found the stolen Raptor, a stolen 2002 Acura TL, a stolen handgun, and a stolen license plate. They also say they found marijuana.

Police say they arrested Halstead on suspicion of possession of stolen property worth over $25,000 and making false information.

The Wichita Police Department will present the case to the district attorney.

Police say the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.

