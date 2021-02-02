WPD: Missing girlfriend may be in danger after boyfriend found dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an 18-year-old woman who they believe may be in danger.

Kaylah Blackmon was the girlfriend of 17-year-old Michael Beasley of Wichita. Beasley is the victim of the city’s latest criminal homicide.

He was found on the ground near an abandoned church in the 1000 block of North Ash Monday morning. The person who found him tried to rouse him but Beasley was unresponsive.

Police and EMS were called and Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene. Even though police say the call came in as a shooting call, they are not saying how he died, just that he was injured.

Police want to find Blackmon. They say she may be in danger. They are not releasing any other details about the case or about Beasley’s death.

Investigators also are looking for Blackmon’s gray 2005 Ford Escape. The vehicle has Kansas license plate 566NPK. They point out that there is a distinct decal on the back window.

Kaylah Blackmon’s vehicle (Courtesy WPD)

If you know where Blackmon is or where her vehicle is, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information that could help with the murder investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.