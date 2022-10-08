WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning.

A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department.

Hebert was booked into the Harvey County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was off duty at the time of the arrest.

He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.

The Newton Police Department is investigating this case.