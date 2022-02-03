WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedwick County District Attorney’s office has charged a Wichita police officer with battery and disorderly conduct on Thursday.

Andrew Barnett, who has been with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) for five years, was charged concerning two incidents in 2021. He has not made an appearance in court yet.

The first incident occurred on May 14 when Barnett was accused of battery against a prisoner. At that time, he was moved to an administrative assignment while the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the situation.

Then, on Dec. 2, WPD officials learned of another incident while Barnett was off-duty at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Barnett has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.