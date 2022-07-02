WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders responded to a shooting after a break-in ended with one person in critical condition on Saturday.

Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers say that around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person shot during what they called an “apparent” break-in.

The officer said it was not the resident of the home that was shot, but did not clarify if it was the invader who was shot.

An investigation is ongoing.