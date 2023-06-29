WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a 30-year-old Wichita man Wednesday night.

Someone reported a shooting in the 500 block of N. Gordon around 10:30. That’s a couple of blocks southwest of Central and Meridian.

When officers arrived, they found Kurel Hayes with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Fire crews and EMS tried to save him and got him to the hospital, but he died.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating. Police say this was not a random shooting, and they think Hayes knew the shooter.

If you have any information to help solve the crime, call detectives at 316-268-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 200 block of S. Minnesota just before 1 a.m.