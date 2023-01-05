WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released the name of the suspect who was arrested following reported kidnappings at some Wichita schools.

WPD told KSN Manasseh Ward, 21, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, three counts of indecent liberties, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal threat.

Around 3:50 Wednesday afternoon, a girl in her early teens reported she had been kidnapped by a man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of E Boston, near Boston Park. She said the man tried to sexually assault her in the car, then let her go. The girl told a family member, and the police were called.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, two elementary students, a boy and a girl, left their home on foot on South Drury. A man in a blue vehicle kidnapped them. A short time later, he dropped off the boy but kept the girl. When he got to school, they called 911.

KSN News reached out to Wichita Public Schools for a response. Spokesperson Susan Arensman said the children told school officials as soon as they got to school and police took over from there.