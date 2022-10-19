WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released more information regarding a collision that killed a Wichita man on Friday and led to the arrest of 36-year-old Ashley Corley.

Corley was charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, stemming from a hit-and-run crash that killed 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas.

WPD says at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 14, officers were dispatched to the intersection of W 9th St N and N St Paul Ave for a hit-and-run injury crash.

When officers arrived, they found Rivas lying in the street with a head injury. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Through an investigation, police say Rivas and Corley were seen running to a Chevrolet Malibu. Corley entered the vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed while Rivas was on the vehicle’s hood.

The car was swerving and caused Rivas to fall off the vehicle causing the head injury.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from Rivas, and Corley had driven to Hutchinson. Police in Hutchinson located the vehicle and arrested Corley, who was transported to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.