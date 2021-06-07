Update: Wichita man showing a gun to a friend accidentally discharges it striking 12-year-old girl

Crime

by: KSN News, Shakila Saifullah

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 23-year-old man following a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl critically injured.

Christian Lehl (courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

It happened Monday at the Magnolia Woods Apartments, 3625 W. 13th Street, shortly before 8 p.m. The girl was rushed to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. 

Police said Christian Lehl was watching his two nieces and nephew between the ages of 10 and 13. Lehl was handling and showing an 18-year-old friend a handgun when it accidentally discharged and struck the 12-year-old girl in the arm and shoulder in an adjoining room.

Police said they arrested Lehl on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal use of weapons and outstanding warrants.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories