WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd.

There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. WPD officers are asking the public to stay clear of the area while they work.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information comes in.