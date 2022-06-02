WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers responded to a report of a robbery at Emprise Bank in the 4800 block of S. Broadway on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the bank reported that a 55-year-old man came into the bank and demanded money. They gave him the money, and he left the bank and walked away.

Officers located the man and arrested him on suspicion of one count of robbery. The amount of money that was taken was undisclosed, which is standard WPD policy.

An investigation is ongoing.