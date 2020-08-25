WPD: Robber shoots first, then demands money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say a man robbing a west Wichita gas station Monday afternoon fired his gun toward the clerk and then demanded money.

Police say the robber held up the Pe Gas Station and Smoke Shop, at Ridge and Central, shortly after 3 p.m.

The 55-year-old clerk told police a man walked into the business, pulled a handgun, fired a shot toward the clerk and then demanded money.

The clerk was not hurt. He gave the man some money and the man ran away.

Police are checking to see if there are surveillance photos they can release to help find the robber.

If you know anything that could help them solve the case, call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: