Wichita police arrest man who impersonated an officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a man they say impersonated a police officer.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a citizen near Harry and Webb Road told police he was approached by a man wearing a vest. He said the man identified himself as a Wichita Police department officer and was driving a white car with multi-colored lights, similar to an emergency vehicle.

Officers found Daniel Corrieri, 27, of Wichita at Harrison Park, in the 1400 block of South Todd. They say he was wearing a bullet-proof vest, a law enforcement style duty belt and was armed with a handgun. Police say they found a second handgun in his car.

The officers checked Corrieri for DUI. They say he was found to be impaired while possessing a firerm.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and DUI.

“It is not so much of an insult as it is a special type of situation that places people, in my opinion, a unique type of danger,” says Captain Jason Stephens.

Captain Stephens says it hurts the credibility of the police department, but something they only see once every few years.

If anyone has been pulled over or contacted by Corrieri please make a report with WPD Case Desk at (316) 268-4221. Citizens can always verify the validity of an officer by calling 911.

