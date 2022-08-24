WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says that investigators have learned the identity of a man they call a serial burglar. Police released photos of the person on Monday in the hope that someone would recognize him.
A WPD spokesperson said that a Sumner County deputy remembered arresting the 48-year-old man on July 28, and the man is already in custody.
Investigators say they have connected the person to three burglaries in the past few months:
- Starkey, 144 S. Young, on June 20
- A business in the 1400 block of N. Rock Road on July 3
- A business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7
The WPD plans to present the case to the district attorney’s office for charges against the man.