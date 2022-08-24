The Wichita Police Department released this photo of a person they are calling a serial burglar, Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says that investigators have learned the identity of a man they call a serial burglar. Police released photos of the person on Monday in the hope that someone would recognize him.

A WPD spokesperson said that a Sumner County deputy remembered arresting the 48-year-old man on July 28, and the man is already in custody.

Investigators say they have connected the person to three burglaries in the past few months:

The WPD plans to present the case to the district attorney’s office for charges against the man.