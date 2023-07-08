WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of being one of the people who fired shots in a club early Sunday morning.

An officer with the WPD told KSN Jaylen Thomas, 23, is a suspect in the case, and officers want to question him and check his welfare.

Police have issued a felony pick-up for him.

Investigators announced Friday they had arrested a 19-year-old man on two counts of suspicion of aggravated battery and one count of suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Earlier in the week, police arrested a man, but he was released after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett determined he would not be charged because he appeared “to have fired a weapon in response to shots fired by two different gunmen within the bar” and that the man appeared to have acted in self defense.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Police say officers in Old Town heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. on July 2, then saw people running out of City Nightz.

As a result of the shooting, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said he was going to suspend the entertainment license for City Nightz.

Sullivan said the club claimed it was using wands to detect if customers were trying to get in with weapons, but he says they did not wand rapper Mozzy or Mozzy’s entourage. Mozzy had performed at a different Wichita venue that night before going to City Nightz.

During a news briefing just before 4 a.m. Sunday, WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot, and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled. That number increased to nine shooting victims as two later showed up at the hospital later on.

Wichita police said this is the 12th incident at City Nightz this year.