WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you drive a Kia or a Hyundai, you might want to make sure your car is secure.

A Facebook post from the Wichita Police Department says it has seen an uptick in thefts of 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Hyundais, particularly in the west and southwest parts of Wichita.

“Your safety and property are important to us,” WPD said in the post. “So please take the following steps to protect your vehicles:”

Lock Your Car: Always ensure your vehicle is securely locked when not in use.

Park Inside When Possible: If you have access to a garage or covered parking, consider using it to keep your vehicle safe from thieves.

Use Additional Security Measures: Consider adding after-market security equipment such as wheel locks and steering wheel locks to deter theft.

Stay Vigilant: If you notice any suspicious activity in your area, don’t hesitate to call 911 immediately. Our officers are here to investigate and keep our community safe.

If you have any concerns or information regarding car theft, you are asked to call the WPD Auto Theft Section at 316-268-4336.