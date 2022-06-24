Police say they found these drugs while serving a search warrant on a hotel room in east Wichita on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says officers have stopped some illegal drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

WPD Patrol East community police officers were conducting drug interdiction activities in the 300 block of S. Webb Road on Wednesday. There are several hotels in the area just north of Kellogg.

Officers pulled over a person who was leaving one of the hotels. They say the driver, a 36-year-old man from Haysville, had drug paraphernalia and three handguns.

Police say they found these drugs while serving a search warrant in a hotel room in east Wichita on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

According to the WPD, the man was staying in the hotel, and a lot of people were seen coming and going from his room.

The officers got a search warrant. They say they found and seized:

Approximately six pounds of methamphetamine

1,000 Percocet pills

100 ecstasy pills

An additional firearm

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

Police did not release the name of the man.