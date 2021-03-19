WPD shares video, audio of domestic violence case that ended with officer shooting suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released video Friday afternoon from officer body cameras and audio from 911 calls to explain why officers shot a domestic violence suspect Thursday night in east Wichita.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the area of Rock Road and Harry for a domestic violence situation.

Dispatchers had heard from a caller that her female friend was in danger. The caller told 911 dispatchers that a man who knew her friend was threatening the woman’s life and the lives of the woman’s children. The caller said the man had a weapon. Dispatchers could also hear screaming in the background.

The caller said the man and woman left in a car and gave a description of the car. Police found it in a parking lot near Harry and Rock. They say the man and woman were still inside and that they could see the man restraining the woman so she could not get out of the car.

Police approached the car and said they could see a firearm. They can be heard on the video from the body cameras shouting at the man to put the weapon down. Officers fired multiple times, striking the suspect numerous times.

Police say the man is George Phillips, Jr. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries from her altercation with the suspect but was not injured due to the shooting.

Further investigation revealed the gun to be a BB gun, which was perceived as a real gun when the suspect brandished it. Phillips has a criminal record. He has served time for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

The Wichita Police Department says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting.