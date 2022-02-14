WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a man who was shot during a disturbance Thursday night may have been the first person to fire a weapon during the incident.

Police started getting reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of W. MacArthur just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. While officers headed there, they heard that a shooting victim showed up at the QuikTrip at Meridian and MacArthur, about three-quarters of a mile from where the shots were heard.

The gunshot victim at the QuikTrip was a 49-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Through the investigation, police learned that the 49-year-old had been in a disturbance with a 27-year-old worker at The Mercantile, 1332 W. MacArthur.

According to police, the worker said that the 49-year-old entered the business and began firing a gun, so the worker returned fire. Police say the 49-year-old was outside the business when he was hit. He then went to the QuikTrip. The 27-year-old man was not injured.

Police are still investigating and have not arrested anyone.