WPD: Teen arrested three times in three days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a 14-year-old boy has been arrested several times over the past few days.

Police say he has also been listed and cleared as a runaway eight times this month.

On Saturday night, Derby Police arrested him. They say he was in possession of a vehicle that had been stolen in Wichita that morning.

On Sunday evening, Wichita Police got a call about a suspicious character with a weapon. They say two juveniles were trying to break into a locked vehicle in the 2700 block of N. Greenwich. During that investigation, officers arrested the 14-year-old boy. They say he was running away from a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in the day.

Monday morning, at a business in the 3400 block of S. West St., police say the boy jumped into a vehicle that still had the keys inside. They say the boy drove it away, striking the 22-year-old owner of the vehicle. The owner has minor injuries.

Police found the vehicle and again arrested the boy.

Over the course of three days, he has been booked him on suspicion of multiple counts of auto theft and one count of aggravated battery.

“Since the juvenile law changes, it has impacted our ability to address juvenile offenders swiftly,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “This has been especially concerning during this pandemic. WPD will continue working with legislators and state associations to help address issues of juveniles who lack support, care, and oversight.”

When police wrap up their investigation, they’ll present the case to the district attorney’s office.

