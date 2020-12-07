Wichita police: Third armed robbery suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced Monday that 28-year-old Johnny Washington of Wichita has been arrested on suspicion of five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault, stemming from robbery investigations beginning in July.

Wichita police previously arrested 26-year-old Antonio D. Martin of Wichita and 28-year-old Camren Burns of Wichita during the robbery investigations.

Washington was also arrested on one count of aggravated battery domestic violence strangulation regarding an ongoing DV investigation and outstanding warrants.

According to the department, around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Jumpstart, 3805 W. 21st Street North. Upon arrival, a store employee reported to officers that two suspects entered the store and demanded cash while one suspect was armed with a rifle.

Cash was taken by the suspects, who then fled the store on foot. No one was injured.

Through the investigation of the Jumpstart robbery, investigators learned of Washington, Martin, and Burns’ involvement. Washington was arrested Monday in Derby with the assistance of the Derby Police Department. Through further investigation, investigators learned Washington was involved in four additional armed robberies.

The department said the investigations are ongoing, and the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

