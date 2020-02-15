Wichita Police Department warns public of police impersonation scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is telling the community to be on the alert for a phone scam involving individuals claiming to be police officers.

On Friday, the Wichita Police Department investigated a fraud case where unknown suspects contacted a 64-year-old woman by phone. The caller claimed to be an officer, demanded money, and claimed the woman would be arrested for not cooperating with the Social Security Administration.

During the police investigation, it was discovered the caller identification showed the call coming from a registered City Hall number, 316-268-4111.

Police want citizens to know that WPD members will never contact anyone on behalf of the Social Security Administration. They also stress that department members will never call requesting money or gift cards, and these types of calls are scams.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call from the WPD, then you can call City Hall at (316) 268-4111 that is answered at all times, to verify the legitimacy of a call.

List of other valid WPD numbers, answered Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm:

WPD Investigations – (316) 268-4407

Patrol North Police Station – (316) 350-3400

Patrol South Police Station – (316) 350-3440

Patrol West Police Station – (316) 350-3420

Patrol East Police Station – (316) 350-3460

Authorities will continue to investigate the scam, and if you have any information about those responsible for this scam, please call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

