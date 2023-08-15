WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it has seen a surge in theft of equipment from job sites.
A Facebook post from WPD says the thefts involve “valuable tools, equipment and materials.” It says WPD is asking the community to take proactive steps to prevent further thefts:
- Secure Tools and Equipment: Implement stringent inventory management practices and consider installing GPS tracking devices on high-value items. Take pictures of the serial number of all your handheld tools, equipment, etc. This will aid in tracking and recovery in case of theft.
- Enhance Site Perimeter: Employ robust fencing and access control mechanisms to prevent unauthorized entry. Consider utilizing motion-sensor lighting to deter potential intruders.
- Surveillance Systems: add surveillance cameras, to monitor site activities around the clock. Visible security measures often act as a deterrent. Consider the option of hiring a security company to do regular patrols around your job site.
- Employee Awareness: Educate your team about security protocols and the importance of reporting any unusual incidents. Vigilance can play a pivotal role in preventing theft.
WPD says it believes these precautions can significantly reduce the amounts of thefts and burglaries at work sites.