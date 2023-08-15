WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it has seen a surge in theft of equipment from job sites.

A Facebook post from WPD says the thefts involve “valuable tools, equipment and materials.” It says WPD is asking the community to take proactive steps to prevent further thefts:

Secure Tools and Equipment: Implement stringent inventory management practices and consider installing GPS tracking devices on high-value items. Take pictures of the serial number of all your handheld tools, equipment, etc. This will aid in tracking and recovery in case of theft.

Implement stringent inventory management practices and consider installing GPS tracking devices on high-value items. Take pictures of the serial number of all your handheld tools, equipment, etc. This will aid in tracking and recovery in case of theft. Enhance Site Perimeter: Employ robust fencing and access control mechanisms to prevent unauthorized entry. Consider utilizing motion-sensor lighting to deter potential intruders.

Employ robust fencing and access control mechanisms to prevent unauthorized entry. Consider utilizing motion-sensor lighting to deter potential intruders. Surveillance Systems: add surveillance cameras, to monitor site activities around the clock. Visible security measures often act as a deterrent. Consider the option of hiring a security company to do regular patrols around your job site.

add surveillance cameras, to monitor site activities around the clock. Visible security measures often act as a deterrent. Consider the option of hiring a security company to do regular patrols around your job site. Employee Awareness: Educate your team about security protocols and the importance of reporting any unusual incidents. Vigilance can play a pivotal role in preventing theft.

WPD says it believes these precautions can significantly reduce the amounts of thefts and burglaries at work sites.