WPD: Wichita man arrested after catfishing woman online

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and rape after police say he was catfishing a woman online.

Jeffrey Scroggins (Courtesy of Wichita Police Department)

The Wichita Police Department responded to a call at 2 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said an unknown man had raped her. Police say they later identified the man as Jeffrey Scroggins, 35.

According to investigators, the woman said she had been talking to Scroggins online, and he showed up at her house. However, the woman told police that Scroggins was not who he claimed to be online.

Police say Scroggins entered the woman’s home and sexually assaulted her before leaving.

Police arrested Scroggins in the 1900 block of W. 35th St. South. Police booked him into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary and rape.