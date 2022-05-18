WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 62-year-old Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder tried to murder his older brother in their backyard, according to new court filings.

An affidavit says on April 25, around 5:23 p.m., Phoukong Khamvongsa was arguing with his brother about having friends over to play music, when he pointed the gun, a .22 caliber revolver, and shot him.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 4600 block of Meadowview St. in the Oaklawn neighborhood, Khamvongsa was walking out of the home with blood on his hands and face.

EMS provided first aid, and the brother was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The affidavit says the brother suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the front of his torso and one on the back.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found the firearm used in the incident in Khamvongsa’s bedroom with two fired cartridges and four unfired ones.

Police say he threw the revolver behind his television before walking out the front door, where he was met by deputies and taken into custody.