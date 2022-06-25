WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested by police on Friday, stemming from a break-in that happened in May.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

35-year-old Michael Wells was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says shortly before 6 a.m. on May 29, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of W. Wildwood St.

The homeowner told officers that her 13-year-old daughter woke up and was strangled by an unknown man. The man left the scene before officers arrived and was not located.

An investigation identified Wells as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Friday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.