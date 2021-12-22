WPD: Wichita man ran over another man, fled police while having children in his vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a 36-year-old man used his vehicle as a weapon Tuesday night by running over another man.

Someone called 911 to report a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 1600 block of S. Millwood around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. As officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Some officers stayed to help the victim, a 19-year-old man who had minor injuries.

The other officers chased the vehicle but soon lost it after it pulled into a nearby apartment complex.

The victim told officers the suspect ran over him. Other witnesses said it was intentional and that the driver threatened to run over other people, too.

Raymond Clark (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say they identified the suspect as Raymond Clark, and they believe he and the victim know each other. Officers say they learned that as Clark was fleeing from them, he had a baby and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle with him.

Officers found Clark and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal threat, evade and elude, and child endangerment charges.

The children are safe and in the custody of their mother.