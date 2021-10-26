WPD: Wichita mother admitted killing baby for ‘crying all the time’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A court document released to KSN Tuesday lays out the case the Wichita Police Department has put together against a Wichita mother charged with killing her baby.

Neriah Dilley, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a child in the death of one-year-old Myonna Townley.

Neriah Dilley (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Wichita police, on Saturday, Oct. 9, just after 3 p.m., EMS and the fire department responded to a home in the 800 block of S. Mission for an infant not breathing.

First responders found Dilley trying to revive the baby. While taking over for her, the probable cause affidavit said the first responders noticed several bruises on the baby, including what appeared to be ligature marks on her neck. They asked dispatch to notify the police.

Police arrived and started asking Dilley questions. She told them she had put the child down for a nap and had gone to sleep in a nearby bed. She told them she woke up when she heard the baby gasping for air. That is when she called 911 and started CPR.

According to the document, Dilley said the bruises were from past events, including a child hitting Townley with a toy and pushing her out of a chair. Dilley said she did not seek medical treatment for the injuries.

EMS took Townley to the hospital, where she died two hours later. A doctor at Wesley told police that a CT scan showed a brain injury consistent with a lack of oxygen. He also noticed an injury to her lower jaw.

The probable cause affidavit said the autopsy showed Townley suffered multiple areas of blunt force trauma, multiple contusions, subdural hemorrhages, and a fractured lower jaw. The coroner called the death a homicide.

Police say they interviewed Dilley again after reading her Miranda rights. According to the court document, Dilley said she was overwhelmed with the baby crying all the time. Police say she admitted and demonstrated how she put both of her hands around the child’s throat and that she held one hand over the baby’s mouth.

The probable cause affidavit says that Dilley thought the baby was OK after the incident but, after 20 minutes, began having trouble breathing. That is when Dilley called 911.

The affidavit says Dilley advised that “she was sorry, and would take it all back if she could.”

Dilley remains in the Sedgwick County jail on a $250,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.