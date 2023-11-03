WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There have been 117 Kia and Hyundai thefts in Wichita this year, according to the Wichita Police Department. Sixty of those occurred in September and October. In 2022, the total number of thefts was 113.

Earlier this year, Hyundai and Kia rolled out software updates to stem a rash of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge. The updates are free for vehicles missing a key anti-theft device.

Not all Kias and Hyundais are susceptible to theft and need the software update. For Hyundai owners, you will receive a recall notice in the mail if you need to get the update. Owners will continue to get the notice until they get the update. Kias from 2011 to 2021 that require a key start are the cars that can be taken advantage of without the software update. Push-start Kias are not considered susceptible to theft.

“You can make the car smart enough,” Midwest Kia general manager Joe Konen said. “Everything runs on computers nowadays. So that software goes in there and basically tells the car if it was locked, and somebody comes in and then tries to start the car, don’t let the steering wheel or anything work.”

The software update is free, and it takes about 30 minutes to install. At Midwest Kia, customers can make an appointment or walk in. There is also an event on November 11 to get it done.

WPD says the majority of the thieves are juveniles. WPD isn’t seeing people keep the vehicles. They are driving them and crashing them.

Lt. Kim Warehime says most vehicle thefts are a felony, but it depends on each circumstance.

“This might be an act of mistake or something that they’ve done now. They are going to get older, and they’re going to want to succeed in life, and it’s going to be something they’re going to have to live with. So I just don’t know that our younger generation is forethinking things.”

Law enforcement has had to put extra time and resources into these cases.

“Not only does that cause issues with just criminal history, but we also have a problem with our victims who have to, have to file with the insurance company, then their insurance rate goes up, we end up having to spend a lot of time as far as law enforcement.”

These thefts are causing problems for car owners. Konen says it cost at least $2,000 worth of damage.

“They’re having to go through insurance. They’re having to come here, wait for parts to come in, and they’re out of their cars for two to three weeks while we get them fixed,” Konen said. “So it has a big effect on our customers. We’re having to go pick up the car because it’s not movable after the thieves have destroyed the steering column. And then it’s a waiting game to get the parts and everything necessary to fix it. And, unfortunately, our customer is out of pocket or having to go through insurance.”

WPD encourages parents to talk to their kids about what they are watching and doing. The department has community support specialists who can provide resources.

Click here to see if your Kia needs the free update. Click here for a Hyundai.

For all Kia and Hyundai owners, make sure your car is always locked. Park inside when possible. And, stay vigilant as thieves don’t usually know whether they can steal the car until they are inside it.