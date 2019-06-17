Crop-duster hits ‘windmill tower’; pilot uninjured

A unique Kansas Highway Patrol crash report shows a man was not injured after his crop-dusting plane crashed into a “windmill tower.”

In the report, the KHP says the plane was flying north in Seward County while crop-dusting a field when it struck the windmill with its right wing. The aircraft hit the ground and slid to a stop facing the south.

The crash was near P Road and 4 Road around 11:41 a.m. Monday.

Pilot Craig L. Stratton from Meade had no apparent injuries after the crash.

The report says he was flying a licensed 1997 fixed wing single engine crop duster.